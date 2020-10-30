Huawei Mate 30E Pro with Kirin 990E SoC Launched in China at $790

Huawei recently announced Mate 40 Series in Europe. Today Huawei has launched Mate 40 series and Mate 30E Pro in China. Pricing is slightly higher than the pricing in Europe.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro Features and Specifications

The Mate 30E Pro was announced alongside Mate 40 Series. It comes equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. You get to choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal memory on the storage front, both of which are expandable up to 256GB.

Camera features on the Huawei Mate 30E Pro include a quad rear camera unit with 40MP primary sensor, 40MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor with OIS support. Also present is a time-of-flight sensor capable of depth sensing. The selfie camera on the Huawei Mate 30E Pro includes a 32MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 3D depth sensor.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 40W and SuperCharge wireless fast charging of up to 27W. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features on the Mate 30E Pro include 5G, 4G, WiFi 802.11, USB Type-C, and NFC. The Mate 30E Pro runs on EMUI 11 based on Android 10.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro Variants and Pricing

Huawei Mate 30E Pro is available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 5299 yuan ($790), while the top of the line 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 5799 yuan ($867.) Color options include Vegan Leather Forest Green and Vegan Leather Orange.