Google Pixel 4a and Nest Smart Audio Speaker Now Available in India

Google unveiled the Pixel 4a in August, and the device is now available in India. Google has launched Pixel 4a and the new Nest speakers in India. Interestingly, Pixel 4 never arrived in India as the government didn’t allow Soli chip. The Google Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999, and as an introductory offer, the device will be sold at Rs 29,999 for a limited period.

The Pixel 4a comes equipped with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display that features an 8MP punch hole camera on the upper left corner. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 730G paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal memory that cannot be expanded.

Camera options on the Pixel 4a include a 12.2MP single sensor on the rear and an 8MP punch hole camera on the front. You get a host of camera features like Night Shot and Portrait mode. The Pixel 4a comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 10 out of the box. Backing the device is a 3,140mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W. Are you planning to buy Pixel 4a? Check out what the reviewers have to say.

The new Nest Audio speaker is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. As an introductory offer, Google gives Rs 1000 discount bringing the effective price down to Rs 6,999. The Nest Audio smart speaker is available in Chalk and Charcoal colors and can be purchased from Flipkart starting from October 16th.