ZTE Axon 20 5G Launched with under Display Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 765G

Xiaomi and other companies have been experimenting with under-display selfie camera from quiet some time. ZTE seems to have beaten others to the finish line with ZTE Axon 20 5G. World’s first phone with an under-display selfie camera.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Features and Specifications

The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes equipped with a 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers refresh rates of up to 90Hz. Under the hood lines octa-core, Snapdragon 765G paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB/256GB of internal storage. If it’s not enough, you can expand the memory further via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the ZTE Axon 20 5G include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP+2MP sensors. The under-display selfie camera on the front is made up of a 32MP sensor. Interestingly, the sensor will appear only when you activate the selfie camera.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a bevy of connectivity features including 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, and a USB Type-C port. Backing the device is a 4,220mAh battery pack that supports fast charging of up to 30W. Lastly, the Axon 20 5G runs Android 10 out of the box.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Pricing and Availability

The ZTE Axon 20 5G 6GB+128GB variant is priced at 2,198 yuan ($321) while the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at 2,498 yuan ($365). The top of the line 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 2,798 yuan($409). Color options include Blue, Black, Orange, and Purple. There is no word on international availability. It will be interesting to see how well the under-display selfie camera works.