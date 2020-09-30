Vivo Launches X50e 5G with Quad Rear Camera, 6.44-inch Display, and Snapdragon 765G

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in Taiwan. The latest device is named Vivo X50e. It offers a decent set of features, including a quad rear camera setup and 5G support. Priced at $480, the Vivo X50e is one of the most affordable 5G devices in Vivo’s X lineup.

Vivo X50e Features and Specifications

The Vivo X50e comes equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. Furthermore, the display bakes in the fingerprint sensor while the teardrop notch houses the 32MP selfie camera. The device also gets a TUV, Rheinland certified eye protection mode. Under the hood likes Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera hardware on the Vivo X50e includes a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.9, 13MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and 2MP macro lens. Other imaging features include 20x Digital Zoom, 2X Optical zoom, beauty mode, Portrait mode with 50mm focal length, wide-angle vision.

On the audio front, the Vivo X50e features an AK4377a professional HiFi chip with 32bit DAC and a headphone amplifier. This will ensure loud and clear music output to your headphone and the ability to playback high-quality audio. Vivo has also baked in a gaming mode that uses AI to schedule the core resources of the system. Lastly, the Vivo X50e is backed by a 4,350mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 33W.

Vivo X50e Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X50e is priced at NT$13,990 ($480) for the sole 128GB variant. It will go on sale on October 1. There is no word on international availability.