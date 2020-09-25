TCL Signa with 5.5-inch HD+ Display Is Now Available on Verizon Prepaid at $79

TCL has launched Signa, its latest entry-level budget smartphone. The TCL Signa is available on Verizon wireless and can be purchased at just $79. Verizon wireless has already listed the phone on the official website, and it should be available soon at retail stores.

The TCL Signa comes equipped with a 5.5-inch HD+ LCD display with Asahi Dragon trail glass protection. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You can further expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The TCL Signa is genuinely a no-frills phone and features a rather bland black colour treatment with thick bezels. Interestingly, it features a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left side while the volume rocker and power key are placed on the right spline of the device.

Camera options on the TCL Signa include a single 8MP rear camera alongside an LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Also present is a bottom-facing speaker and dual-microphones. On the software front, the TCL Signa runs Android 10 and is powered by a generous 3,000mAh battery.

TCL Signa is not the most affordable prepaid device offered by Verizon wireless. Devices like Alcatel Avalon and ZTE Blade Vantage 2 are currently discounted to $59. That being said the TCL Signa offers a better set of features and is worth that extra $20. Lastly, Verizon is waiving off $35 activation fee on the TCL Signa prepaid.