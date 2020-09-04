Latest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Leak Leaves Very Little to the Imagination

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 FE later this year. The Galaxy S20 FE has been extensively leaked and we know quite a bit about the upcoming smartphone. Now a new leak dishes out every detail about the Galaxy S20 FE and this includes specification.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leak hints the Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990. Furthermore, the device will be available in 5G and 4G LTE variants depending on the region. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 while the 4G LTE variant will be called Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE is likely to come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display offering a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will also feature a Corning Corilla Glass 3, a punch-hole camera that houses a 32MP selfie cameras. On the storage front, the Galaxy FE comes equipped with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1. Sadly, you won’t get a microSD card slot.

Other features include wireless charging support, reverse charging, and fast charging. According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 FE might come wrapped in a metal frame. Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 12M primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens with OIS.

The device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery supporting USB Type-C. You will also get WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and IP68. There is no word on expected pricing or when exactly the Galaxy S20 FE will be launched.