Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Launched with Bigger Display, New Improved Hinge; Priced at $1,999

Samsung has finally pulled the wraps from Galaxy Z Fold2. The latest foldable from Samsung features a series of improvements over its predecessor. Samsung claims the Galaxy Z Fold2 is much more robust and less prone to damages as compared to the first generation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 comes equipped with a large 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2260×816 pixels. Once unfurled, the Galaxy Z Fold2 boasts of a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 22:5:18 aspect ratio and an adaptive display refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The company has also added Ultra-Thin Glass for better visibility and improved display quality.

It is no secret that smartphones with foldable displays face a swath of structural issues. Samsung had to delay the Galaxy Fold launch to sort out design and structural issues. The Galaxy Z Fold2 features a third-generation hinge design that is reportedly better in many ways. Owing to the new cam mechanism, Galaxy Z Fold2 can be positioned between 75 to 115 degrees without any support. This feature will come in handy when you are playing games or want to multitask.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 features a sweeper mechanism that helps prevent dust and other particles from getting stuck between the hinge and body. The sweeper mechanism was first seen on Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and this time around, the gap between body and hinge is reduced due to a high tolerance level.

Camera options on the Galaxy Z Fold2 include a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is a 12MP f/1.8 sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12MP telephoto lens that offers up to 2X zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold2 offers two selfie camera. A 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 is placed on the cover screen while another is housed inside the folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and paired with 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W of fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Pricing and Availability Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is available starting from tomorrow and will begin shipping from September 12. It will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color. Furthermore, you can choose the color for the hinge from Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue. As far as pricing is concerned, the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced at $1,999.