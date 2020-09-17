Samsung Galaxy A52 Leak Hints at 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup

Recently Samsung announced a 5G variant for Galaxy A51, one of its most popular smartphones. The company is allegedly working on Galaxy A52, which is expected to succeed Galaxy A51 later this year. The Galaxy A52 leak reveals vital specifications, including camera details.

The leak claims Samsung Galaxy A52 will come equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear that features 64MP primary sensor. Other sensors include ultra-wide, macro, and depth. Megapixel details for the other sensors are still not known. We have been hearing a lot about Galaxy A52 since early this year. However, this is the first time the device specifications have been leaked.

The Galaxy A51 was launched in December last year and was available in January this year. In all likelihood, the Galaxy A52 will also be unveiled in December, and shipping might start next year. We are pretty sure more details about Galaxy A52 will be revealed as we inch closer to the launch. Last month Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 5G at $550, making it the most affordable 5G phone on Verizon.

A quick recap, Samsung Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display and a punch-hole camera at the front. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G, coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Our Take

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 48MP primary sensor instead of the rumored 64MP sensor on Galaxy A52. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy A51 4G ended up being the best selling Android smartphone in Q1 2020. We hope the Galaxy A52 will live up to the expectations set by its predecessor.