Samsung Announces Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 with 6.6-inch and 10.4-inch Display Respectively

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy A42 5G and Galaxy Tab A7. The company has shared pictures of the phone and some of the specs. Strangely enough, Samsung has decided to reveal only selected specifications while the rest will be revealed on a later date. Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy A41 was launched in March this year, and the company has already announced its successor.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Features and Specifications



The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. In all likelihood, the display will offer a 1080p resolution. On the front, the Galaxy A42 features a teardrop display and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung is yet to reveal processor and storage option details. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes equipped with a quad-camera at the rear. Once again, the company has not revealed further details about the camera module. Samsung Galaxy A52 might end up being the most affordable 5G device, cheaper than the Galaxy A51 5G. Lastly, the device will launch later this year. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Features and Specifications

Samsung has also launched Galaxy Tab A7. The latest tablet comes equipped with a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a metal housing. It is powered by an octa-core CPU paired with 3GB of RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 32GB or 64GB. Furthermore, you can increase storage capacity via a microSD card slot. Audio hardware on the Galaxy Tab A7 includes four speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Camera options on the Galaxy Tab A7 include an 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 7,040 mAh battery and offers the usual set of connectivity features, including LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 802.11. There is no word on Galaxy Tab A7 pricing or availability.