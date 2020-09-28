New Redmi 9A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched

Last year Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi 9A. The new device arrived with better hardware specifications and also offered up to 3GB of RAM. Redmi 9A is rebranded as Redmi 9i for the Indian markets and the Indian variant offering 4GB of RAM. The company has launched a new Redmi 9A variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi 9A Features and Specifications

Redmi has launched Redmi 9A 6GB/128GB variant in China at around $145. Apart from the RAM, nothing much has changed. In other words, the Redmi 9A is still an entry-level device despite 6GB of RAM. The problem here is that one could get a smartphone with better specifications in China at a similar price point. Xiaomi is launching the Redmi 9A in China tomorrow. It would be interesting to see if the new Redmi 6A variant will have any takers considering the price point.

The Redmi 9A comes equipped with a large 6.53-inch display and is powered by Helio G25. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage that can be further bumped up via a microSD card slot. Camera options on the Redmi 9A include a single 13MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera housed in a waterdrop notch. Other camera features include AI scene detection, AI Face Unlock, and Portrait Mode.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports charging of up to 10W via micro USB. Furthermore, the Redmi 9A comes with P2i coating, which means it is flash resistant. It will be available in Clear Sky Blue, Lake Green, and Sand Black color options. There is no word on international availability.