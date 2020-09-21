Realme Launches Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro in India; Prices Start at $114

Realme has pulled the wraps from Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. The Narzo lineup debuted three months ago with Realme Narzo 10 series. Let us take a closer look at what Narzo 20 lineup has to offer.

Realme Narzo 20A Features and Specifications

Realme Narzo 20A is the most affordable device of the lot. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 655 paired with 3GB/4GB RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 32GB and 64GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo 20A also offers a triple card slot that accommodates two SIM cards and a microSD.

Camera options on the Narzo 20A include a triple rear camera consisting of a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 2MP B7W sensor, and a 2MP retro lens. In this setup, the Retro lens is responsible for filers and portrait mode. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Sadly the Narzo 20A doesn’t support fast charging.

The Realme Narzo is priced starting at Rs 8,499 ($114) for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 9,499 ($130) for the 4GB/64GB variant.

Realme Narzo 20 Price, Features, Specifications

The Realme Narzo 20 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD display with a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. Under the hood lies the Helio G85 paired with 4GB of RAM, and storage options include a choice between 64GB and 128GB of storage. Also present is a microSD card slot, in case you want to expand the memory further.

The Realme Narzo 20 offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro lens. Realme has fitted a humongous 6000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Lastly, the fingerprint sensor is mounted at the rear alongside a small Narzo logo.

Color options include Glory Silver and Victory Blue. Prices start at Rs 10,499 ($148) and extend up to Rs 11,499($152).

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price, Features and Specifications

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the most powerful device of the lot. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing 16MP Sony IMX741 selfie sensor. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by Helio G95 paired with 6GB or 8GB. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB alongside a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro include a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP B&W, and 2MP macro sensor. The fingerprint sensor is moved to the side and doubles up as a power key. Despite being the most expensive in the Narzo lineup, the Narzo 20 Pro is backed by a relatively small 4,500mAh. However, you get 65W fast charging to make up for the smaller battery capacity.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in White Knight and Black Ninja color. The base variant is priced at Rs 14,999 ($202), and the top-end variant is priced at Rs 16,999 ($233.) All the new Narzo devices will be available in India on Indian Flipkart and realme.com.