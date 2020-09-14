Realme C17 Will Launch on September 21 with Quad Rear Camera

Realme is scheduled to launch the Realme C17 on September 21. The company revealed Realme C17 launch date on its Facebook page and also shared that the launch event will take place at 12 PM (Bangladesh time). In the meantime, a leakster has shared key Realme C17 features and specifications.

The Realme C17 is expected to come equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD panel offering refresh rates of up to 90Hz and a resolution of 710 x 600 pixels. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with up to 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Realme C17 is expected to offer 128GB and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the device is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C.

Realme C17’s camera specifications include 8-megapixel AI selfie camera that offers features like AI beauty and portrait mode. The quad rear camera setup features 13-MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP portrait lens. The device will run Realme UI based on Android 10 OS.

There is no word on Realme C17 pricing. All we know is that Realme C17 will be available in Navy Blue and Lake Green color. In all likelihood, Realme will announce multiple C17 variants. The company recently launched the Realme X7 Series with 5G support. The Realme X7 Series comes with an AMOLED display that offers 120Hz refresh rate and 65W SuperDart fast charging capable of charging from 0-100 percent in just 35 minutes. Stay tuned for more details about the Realme C17.