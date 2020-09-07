Poco X3 NFC Launched with Snapdragon 732G, Quad Rear Camera, Prices Start at €229 ($270)

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has launched the Poco X3 globally. The Poco X3 comes with class-leading specifications and an attractive price point. Poco X2 was launched early this year, and now the Poco X3 has been announced via a virtual event.

Poco X3 NFC Features and Specifications

The Poco X3 NFC comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display offering a refresh rate of 120Hz. Other display features include Dynamic Switch, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Poco X3 NFC is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you will be able to choose between 64GB and 128GB variants. You can further expand the memory up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Camera features on the Poco X3 NFC include a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.73, 13MP sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 20MP sensor housed inside a punch-hole on the front.

Connectivity options on the Poco X3 NFC include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C charging port. On the software front, the device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Poco X3 NFC is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 33W. Lastly, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP53 rating.

Poco X3 NFC Pricing and Availability

The Poco X3 NFC is prices start at Eur 229 ($270) for the 6GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Eur 269 ($318). You can choose to have the Poco X3 NFC in Cobalt Blue or Shadow Grey colors. The Poco X3 NFC will go on sale from September 8th with the introductory pricing of Eur 199 ($235) for the base variant and Eur 249 ($294) for the 6GB/128GB variant.