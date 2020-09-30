Google Unveils Pixel 5 for $699 and Pixel 4a 5G for $499

Google has finally pulled the wraps from Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G at the “Launch Night In” event. The Pixel 5 features a new dual rear camera setup and runs Android 11 out of the box.

Google Pixel 5 Features and Specifications

The Pixel 5 comes equipped with a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Furthermore, the display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal memory.

Camera options on the Pixel 5 include a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP f/1.2 ultrawide camera and a 12.2MP f/1.7 wide camera. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor housed within the left aligned punch hole. Also present is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Google Pixel 5 supports 5G and is backed by a 4,080mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W and reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features and specifications

As rumored earlier, the Pixel 4a 5G shares a lot of specifications with Pixel 5. In other words, the Pixel 4a 5G seems more like a water-downed version of Pixel 5 at a lesser price point. The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED display that offers a pixel density of 413ppi. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G paired with 6GB of RAM. As far as storage is concerned, you get 128GB of internal memory.

The Pixel 4a 5G shares the dual camera setup with Pixel 5. The camera setup includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide-angle sensor that supports 4K recording at 60fps. On the front, the Pixel 4a 5G will offer an 8MP sensor. On the audio front, Pixel 4a 5G gets a 3.5mm audio jack and two microphones as opposed to three on Pixel 5.

Interestingly the Google Pixel 4a 5G is backed by a 3885mAh battery supporting quick charging of up to 18W via Type-C USB port. As a cost-cutting measure, Google has swapped the glass back on Pixel 5 with a polycarbonate panel on Pixel 4a 5G. Lastly, the Pixel 4a 5G runs on Android 11.