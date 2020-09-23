Pixel 4a 5G Leak Reveals Snapdragon 756G, Dual Rear Camera Setup

Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30th. Pixel 5 has been leaked extensively, and now a new leak reveals Pixel 4a 5G specifications.

Google Pixel 4a was launched earlier this month, and the 5G variant will be launched alongside Pixel 5. The leak suggests Pixel 4a 5G will share the SoC with Pixel 5. In other words, both the devices are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 765G. Furthermore, the Pixel 4a 5G will come equipped with a larger 6.2-inch OLED display offering a rather dismal 413 ppi.

Pixel 4a 5G is also rumored to share a dual rear camera setup with the Pixel 5. The camera setup includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide-angle sensor that supports 4K recording at 60fps. On the front, the Pixel 4a 5G will offer an 8MP sensor. Audio options on the Pixel 4a 5G will include a 3.5mm audio jack and two microphones instead of three on Pixel 5. Storage features include 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM.

Surprisingly, the Pixel 4a 5G is likely to feature a 3885mAh battery that supports quick charging of up to 18W via USB Type-C port. Google has cut down cost on Pixel 4a 5G by opting for a polycarbonate housing instead of metal and glass one. In all likelihood, the device will not come with any sorts of IP protection, which means it is not dustproof or waterproof. As expected, the Pixel 4a 5G will run on Android 11.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G seems to have a lot more in common with the Pixel 5 as compared to Pixel 4a. The device will fly off the shelf, provided Google gets the pricing right.