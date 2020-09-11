Many Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL Users Complaining of Swollen Batteries

Many Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL and some Pixel 4XL users are complaining about batteries in their phones. The complaint is not about drop-in battery backup, which is expected considering Pixel 3 was released two years ago. The issue is that both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL batteries are swelling, and users have taken to Google Support Forum and Reddit to highlight the issue.

Pixel users have also posted pictures of their device with a swollen battery, and it doesn’t look right. In one of the cases, the battery has swollen so much that is has pushed the back panel outwards. One of the users successfully asked for a replacement from Verizon; however he was told that Pixel 3 was out of stock and promised a Galaxy S10+.

Due to the battery case, some of the Pixel users couldn’t spot the bulging battery. Most of them realized there was an issue with the battery when they were not able to use wireless charging. For instance, one of the users thought that the problem is due to a faulty wireless charger. However, he was baffled when the Pixel 4XL refused to charge even with a new charging stand. The issue with Pixel 4XL was confirmed when he could charge his wife’s Galaxy S10 with the same charging stand.

A Redditor wonders if the problem is bigger than what Google is making it to be. He feels that this might be the actual reason why Google discontinued Pixel 4 prematurely. “I’m starting to suspect that this battery swell issue may be bigger than Google is currently admitting, and that’s why they have abruptly discontinued it… I’m wondering if my phone’s wireless charging issue may be a symptom too. Upon closer inspection, the top back corners appear to be “scuffed” on the black rim where it meets the rear glass… Those 2 corners appear to be slightly lifted too, but it is hard to tell.”

What to do if your Pixel 3 or Pixel 4 battery is swollen?

Try contacting your carrier and ask them for a replacement. There are good chances they might replace the device even if it is out of warranty. On the other hand, try contacting Google for a replacement. Some users have reported that Google is sending refurbished Pixel 3, Pixel 4/Pixel 4XL as a replacement. However, the company says that it will be a one-time replacement. In other words, if the battery on the replaced device goes bad, then you will be responsible.