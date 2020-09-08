OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 Based on Android 11 is now available for OnePlus 8 Series

Google has finally launched the Android 11. The latest version of Android is available on Pixel devices. Now OnePlus has released OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for OnePlus 8 Series, which also features the new interface seen on previous public builds.

OnePlus claims the new Android 11 bet will add “a bit of boldness to stock Android” with new design elements. Furthermore, a forum post revealed how the latest beta would make one-handed operations easier on OnePlus devices. In all likelihood, OnePlus has fixed all the issues that existed on previous builds.

OnePlus has introduced a couple of new features like a tools box in gaming mode, always-on display, improvisations to Zen Mode, and accidental touch detection. That apart, Android 11 already offers new API’s, notifications, and improved permissions. Most importantly, the OxygenOS now comes with a direct toggle for dark mode.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta changelog System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Brand new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now

Optimized the brightness bar display in status bar, enabling you to quickly adjust it by pulling down quick settings.

Game space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, WeChat, QQ, and Screen Recorder at one place (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click, and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule / All day option included. Path: Settings – Display – Ambient Display.

Added 10 new clock styles. Path: Settings – Customization – Clock Style

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to phone usage data. ( To set: Settings>Customization>Clock Style)

Dark mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range. Zen Mode Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, Zen space1,Zen space2), and more timing options. Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together Gallery Supporting the Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Please be mindful that beta builds tend to be unstable. We don’t recommend installing Open Beta on your primary device.

Download OxygenOS 11 Beta 1 for OnePlus 8