OnePlus Announces Warp Charge 65 for the Upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 8T 5G in October 14th. Now the company has officially announced Warp Charging 65 for the OnePlus 8T 5G. Interestingly the company revealed this via a press release. So we not only know that OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus 8T 5G but also that it will feature Warp Charge 65.

OnePlus 8 features Warp Charge 30T which translates to maximum charging rate of 30W. The OnePlus 8T charging rate is more than doubled to 65W. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8T 5G is expected to arrive with a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged from 0-100% in just 39 minutes. In case you are in a hurry, the battery picks up 58% of charge in just 15 minutes.

This is what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had to say, “Charging should be quick and simple to help make your digital life as burdenless as possible.” He further added that “With OnePlus’ focus on delivering a fast and smooth flagship experience, we changed our approach to fast charging with the OnePlus 8T 5G. Our new Warp Charge 65 technology will continue to transform the way people think about charging.”

OnePlus is apparently using the twin-battery design on the OnePlus 8T. Interestingly, Oppo is also using 65W SuperVOOC charging and twin-design battery on the Find X2. The charger comes with a dual-end USB-C and supports 45W PD charging for multiple devices. OnePlus has also included an encryption chip and 12 temperature sensors that help in power delivery management. Managing heat is a crucial part of fast charging setup. This is why OnePlus is likely to come up with a new and improved heat dissipation system on OnePlus 8T.