OnePlus Teases a New Nord Phone, Expected to be the US-Bound OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus is teasing the OnePlus 8T launch from quiet some time. Earlier this year, the company launched the Nord lineup. Now a new Nord device is rumored to be in the making. OnePlus Nord’s official Instagram account has put up a teaser.

The teaser features an OnePlus logo in black as the caption reads #ComingSoon. OnePlus might also be referring to the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G that will be launched in the US. The Nord N10 5G will come equipped with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In all likelihood, the Nord N10 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 690 paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be available in a sole 128GB variant. Camera options on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G include a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP sensors.

OnePlus N10 5G is expected to be priced below $400 and can potentially become one of the most affordable 5G devices in the US. The OnePlus 8T is slated for an October launch, and the OnePlus N10 5G will most likely be launched after that. That said, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G would have many takers considering its priced below $400 in the US. Once launched, the device is expected to go at loggerheads with iPhone SE and the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G.