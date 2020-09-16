Leak: US Version of OnePlus Nord Will Come with Larger Display and a $400 Price tag

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord mid-segment device. The company promised that US customers would be treated with a different OnePlus Nord version. Thanks to a new leak, we now have the details of the US model Nord which goes with the Nord N10 5G moniker.

As expected, the US variant will sport some differences compared to the OnePlus Nord. Interestingly, OnePlus Nord N10 is likely to come equipped with a slightly larger 6.49-inch display instead of the 6.44-inch on the OnePlus Nord. Furthermore, the Nord N10 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 690 paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device is expected to offer 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus N10 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MO ultra-wide, and 2MP auxiliary sensors. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. According to the source, OnePlus 8T will be launched first in the US, while OnePlus N10 5G will release later this year. Furthermore, OnePlus is also prepping a budget smartphone that will be priced at around $200.

OnePlus N10 5G is expected to be priced below $400 and can potentially become one of the most affordable 5G devices in the US. The OnePlus 8T is slated for an October launch, and the OnePlus N10 5G will most likely be launched after that. OnePlus Nord was launched in July this year with Snapdragon 765G. The company is cutting costs by using Snapdragon 690 on the US variant. That being said, if priced in the $400 range, OnePlus N10 5G will find many buyers.