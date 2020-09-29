OnePlus 8T to Be the First Phone to Launch with Android 11

OnePlus has officially revealed that it is going to reveal OnePlus 8T at an event on October 14th. There are contradictory reports on whether OnePlus 8T Pro will be launched. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau claims that OnePlus 8T will be the first device to launch with Android 11 out of the box.

This is not the first time OnePlus has delivered the latest Android out of the box. The OnePlus 8T is expected to arrive with Oxygen OS based on Android 11. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8T features a display with 120Hz refresh rates. Interestingly OnePlus 7T was the first device to come with Android 10 out of the box.

The OxygenOS 11 arrives with new features like Zen Mode, Dark Mode, always-on display, and tweaked UI. The revamped user interface on OxygenOS 11 has garnered mixed feelings. However, OnePlus assures that the new UI makes it easier to use one-handed mode on bigger screens.

OnePlus 8T Rumored Specifications

OnePlus 8T is expected to come equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera will be housed in a punch-hole. Under the hood, we can expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus has already teased 65W fast charging on OnePlus 8T.

Camera options on the OnePlus 8T include a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the selfie camera is made up of a 16MP sensors. Lastly, the OnePlus 8T will support 5G and arrive in two color options including Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.