OnePlus 8T 5G Will Be Launched on October 14

OnePlus is all set to unveil OnePlus 8T on October 14th at an event scheduled at 10 AM ET. The new OnePlus is expected to arrive with a hardware upgrade, and as always, you will be able to watch the event on the OnePlus site.

OnePlus typically launches two flagships every year. The “T” variant features small improvements as opposed to its predecessor. For instance, OnePlus 7T gained a 90Hz display and a third sensor on the rear camera setup.

Previous rumors claim OnePlus 8T will offer a 120Hz display refresh rate instead of 90Hz on OnePlus 8. Furthermore, the new OnePlus is expected to feature a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery instead of 4,300mAh on the OnePlus 8. Most importantly, the OnePlus 8T is expected to offer 65W fast charging, which is more than double the current fast-charging capacity.

It is not clear whether OnePlus will launch OnePlus 8T Pro or just OnePlus 8T. Last year, the company had launched OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. The company recently announced OnePlus Nord in India and Europe. We already know that the OnePlus Nord 5G US variant is in works. OnePlus will likely launch the Nord in the US alongside the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has already launched three new devices in a year, including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord. It would be interesting to see what new OnePlus will bring to the table. As far as design is concerned, the OnePlus 8T is expected to look identical to the OnePlus 8. However, renders by OnLeaks suggest that the new OnePlus will feature a different rear camera layout owing to the addition of a 2MP portrait sensor.