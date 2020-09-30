Google’s Echo Rivalling Nest Audio Smart Speaker is Priced at $99

Google has finally launched the Nest Audio smart speaker alongside Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The latest smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant and is positioned between Nest Mini and Nest Max. The Nest Audio smart speaker is priced at $99 and will be available starting October 5th.

The Nest Audio smart speaker comes in a rectangular shape that resembles a soft pillow. It comes wrapped in fabric and we cant help but notice how good the colors look. Furthermore, there are four LED’s covered and you can choose between dark gray, light gray, green, pink, and blue.

As far as features are concerned, the Nest Audio can play music, control smart devices, and pretty much do everything that a Google Assistant does. Most importantly, you can configure multiple speakers and use it as a stereo setup. According to the company, Nest Audio is 75 percent louder than the Google Home and is also offers 50 percent stronger bass. Furthermore, the casing is made out of 70 percent recycled plastic which is a good thing for the environment. It also boasts of an EQ feature that automatically changes depending on the content being played.

The Nest Audio Smart comes with a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer. It goes at loggerheads with the Amazon Echo. Google says it has worked for more than 500 hours to optimize the sound output by choosing the best combination of fabric and other materials. The smart speaker is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and connects via Bluetooth v5.0 and WiFi 802.11. You can control the Nest speaker with capacitive touch controls. Lastly, the Nest Audio comes with built-in Chromecast audio streaming. The Nest Audio Smart is available for pre-order.