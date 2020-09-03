Motorola’s Teaser Poster Shows off Moto Razr 5G’s Foldable Display

Motorola is expected to announce an iterative upgrade for last year’s Moto Razr. The new Moto Razr 5G is scheduled to be announced on September 9, and now the company has sent invites to Chinese media alongside a teaser poster. The invitation says to save the date and mentions Moto Razr 5G will launch on September 10 in China.

The teaser poster has digits made up of Moto Razr 5G arranged in different angles. As you can see, the clamshell form factor of the Razr takes center stage in the teaser poster. Furthermore, the teaser below is sure to invoke nostalgia as it features a first-generation Razr and the new foldable Razr in the same frame.

Thanks to previous leaks, we have a fair idea of how the new Moto Razr 5G would look like. Recent renders hinted at a redesigned bottom half while the rest of the phone resembles Moto Razr. As you might have already guessed, the most significant feature is the 5G support on the new Moto Razr. Furthermore, rumor mills predict that Moto Razr 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and will be paired with 8GB of RAM as opposed to 6GB on the current Moto Razr.

Motorola is likely to add new camera sensors to the Moto Razr. The rear camera will get a 48MP sensor while the front camera will get a 20MP sensor. We had hoped Motorola would at least add an ultra-wide or telephoto lens at the back, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Moto Razr was launched in 2019, and the users faced several durability issues. In all likelihood, Motorola will fix this issue on the upcoming Moto Razr 5G.