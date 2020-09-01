Motorola One 5G Launched in the US; Expected to be Priced Below $500

Lenovo backed Motorola has launched a new mid-range 5G device in the US. The Motorola One 5G is a rebranded version of Moto G 5G Plus and is expected to be priced below $500.

Motorola One 5G Features and Specifications

The Motorola One 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that offers a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Other display features include a 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protective layer. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the graphics front, you get Adreno 620 GPU. Motorola One 5G offers 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Camera options on the Motorola One 5G include a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2, 5MP macro lens with f/2.2, and finally a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2. On the front, you get a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2. Also on offer is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola One 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 20W. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and Type-C USB port. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box. The Motorola One 5G is expected to be priced below $500 and will be available on AT&T. Meanwhile, the 5G Ultra Wideband variant is expected to be launched on Verizon in October. AT&T has not revealed the date on which Motorola One 5G will go on sale.