Leaked Motorola Moto G9 Plus Listing Reveals Quad Rear Camera, 5000mAh Battery

Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto G9 Plus. The Lenovo backed company had recently launched the Moto G9 and G9 Play. A Moto G9 Plus listing has surfaced on Slovakia’s Orange website, and the listing mentions all the essential features. The Moto G9 Plus is expected to feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ display that offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Moto G9 Plus will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also feature a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. The listing doesn’t mention anything about the processor. In all likelihood, the Moto G9 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

However, the listing reveals Moto G9 Plus design in full glory. As you can see, the device features a punch-hole camera on the front left side. Furthermore, the device is available in a glossy finish that extends all the way up to the back. The power buttons and volume rocker button is placed on the right spline of the device, and the power button doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Powering the device is a mammoth 5,000mAh battery that will most likely support fast charging. The Moto G9 Plus is expected to weigh 223g.

Camera details include a quad rear camera at the back that consists of a 64MP primary sensor. Details about other sensors are not revealed on the listing. As per the leak, Moto G9 Plus is expected to be available in Blue and Rose Gold color. Lastly, the listing also mentions Moto G9 Plus will be priced at €255 ($302). Needless to say, the pricing will change depending on the region.