Motorola G9 Plus Launched in Brazil with 6.8-Inch Display, Snapdragon 730G

Earlier this week, Moto G9 Plus leaked listing revealed key specifications. Now the Moto G9 Plus has been launched in Brazil, and it comes with an attractive price tag. As rumored, the Moto G9 Plus comes with a quad rear camera setup and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G9 Features and Specifications

The Moto G9 Plus comes equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ HDR 10 display. Under the hood lies 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, there is no microSD card support.

Camera options on the Moto G9 Plus include a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.2, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0.

The Moto G9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W. Other connectivity features include WiFi 802.11, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side button. On the software front, the Moto G9 Plus runs Android 10 out of the box.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus Price and Availability

The solo Moto G9 Plus 4GB/128GB variant is priced at BRL 2.249 in Brazil and is available in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo color options. The Moto G9 Plus listing is live on the official website. There is no word on Moto G9 Plus’s international availability.