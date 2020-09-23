Moto E7 Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,499 ($129)

Motorola has launched the Moto E7 Plus budget smartphone in India. The device debuted earlier this month and was initially launched in Brazil. It comes with a dual rear camera and a waterdrop notch on the front. More importantly, Moto E7 Plus is priced starting at Rs 9,499 ($129) and is expected to take on Realme Narzo 20 and Samsung Galaxy M11.

Moto E7 Plus Features and Specifications

Motorola Moto E7 Plus comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Moto E7 Plus offers 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that accommodates up to 512GB.

Camera options on the Moto E7 Plus include a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit with an f/2.2 lens. Other camera features include Night Vision mode, Smart Composition, Portrait mode, High-res Zoom, and Slo-mo video. The Moto E7 Plus offers the following connectivity options 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor is placed on the back.

Moto E7 Plus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The company claims two days of backup on a single charge. On the software front, the Moto E7 Plus runs near-stock Android 10.

Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Availability

The only Moto E7 Plus 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499 ($129), a shade less than the Brazil launch price. Color options for Moto E7 Plus include Misty Blur and Twilight Orange. The device is going on sale via Flipkart in India starting from September 30th.