Google Pixel 5 Pricing Leaked, 128GB Variant to Cost $700

Google is scheduled to launch the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at an event on September 30th. Both the devices have been extensively leaked. A recent leak showed Pixel 4a 5G in full glory alongside specifications. Tipster Jon Presser has now revealed Pixel 5 pricing in a different region.

Jon Presser claims that Pixel 5 with 128GB storage will be priced at $700 in the US and CAD 900 in Canada. Furthermore, Vodafone Germany leak reveals Pixel 5 pricing as €630. In other words, the Pixel 5 prices will start at $700. Interestingly Google has already confirmed Pixel 4a 5G pricing starts at $500. Both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have many things in common, including the Snapdragon 765G and camera setup.

Pixel 5 5G 128Gb $699 100% — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 24, 2020

Google Pixel 5 is expected to feature a display with 90Hz while the Pixel 4a 5G will settle for a 60Hz display. If rumors are believed, the Pixel 4a 5G will come with a polycarbonate back instead of a glass back on Pixel 4. Lastly, Pixel 5 is expected to feature 8GB RAM instead of 6GB on Pixel 4a 5G. This makes us think, does the Pixel 5 justify a $200 premium. That being said, we need to hold our horses and wait for Google’s announcement on September 30th. Perhaps the Pixel 5 does come with other features that we dont know yet.

As far as design is concerned, the Pixel 5 is expected to feature a punch-hole camera and a dual-camera setup at the rear. On the camera front, the Pixel 5 is expected to offer a dual rear camera setup and a punch-hole selfie camera. Previous reports claim Pixel 5 will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery and will support up to 18W of fast charging.