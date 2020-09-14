Google Confirms September 30 Launch for Pixel 5, New Chromecast, and Smart Speaker

Last month Google unveiled the Pixel 4a. Now the company is launching Pixel 5, a new Chromecast, and a smart speaker later this month. Google has sent out media invites to a special event on September 30th. The invite says, “We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones.”

Google had already given us a glimpse at Pixel 5 during the Pixel 4a launch. The company is also expected to launch 5G version of both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a in the United Kingdom, Canada, US, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Taiwan.

Google is reportedly working on a TV stick codenamed, Sabrina. The rumored device will use Android TV and blend it with TV UI. It is not clear whether the new TV dongle will work without a smartphone or not. The invite explicitly mentions Chromecast, and typically Chromecast has always required a smartphone. Perhaps, Google is planning to launch two separate devices, one of which might be a TV dongle/stick and the other a Chromecast.

Google’s regulatory filings had revealed a new Nest smart speaker. The speaker was leaked earlier, and it looks like a mishmash between Nest Mini and Google Home Max. Google’s event will happen on September 30th at 2 PM ET. Recent Pixel 5 renders revealed a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It also showed a dual-rear camera setup.

Previous reports suggest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G will power the Pixel 5. On the storage front, the device will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Furthermore, Pixel 5 is expected to support 5G and a 3,080mAh battery supporting fast wireless charging of up to 15W.