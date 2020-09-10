Google’s New Android 11 Go Edition Is Faster and Supports Devices with up to 2GB of RAM

Earlier this week, Google announced Android 11 and now the company has announced Android 11 Go Edition. The Go Edition is a liter version of Android and is optimized for budget devices. Android 11 Go is now faster, more secure, and supports devices with up to 2GB of RAM.

Speed is of the essence on Android Go editions. It is very challenging to improve performance with low specced hardware. Google says that Android 11 Go opens apps 20% faster than its predecessor. This is achieved by pre-fetching app data and makes it easier to switch between apps.

Android 11 Go Edition Security Features

Thankfully Google has not watered down security features on Android 11 Go Edition. Google claims the Go Edition offers similar levels of privacy and security as a full version of Android. Furthermore, users get a new feature that helps them decide when and with whom the device data is shared. Adding to the list is a super useful one-time app permission. With this feature, you can give apps one-time access to sensors or data. However, the access will be automatically reset if the app is not used for a prolonged period.

Previously, Android Go Edition supported devices up to 1.5GB of RAM. The Android 11 Go Edition supports up to 2GB of RAM. Google says that it is not mandatory for all devices with 2GB or lesser RAM to offer Android Go Edition. In other words, devices will get an extra 270MB of free RAM memory and up to 900MB of storage space. The extra storage should help users install a couple more apps. Lastly, Google has added a Safe Folder that lets you password personal files on Files by Google.

Android 11 Go Edition New Features

Android 11 Go Edition offers gesture-based navigation including the ability to go to homescreen, navigate backward, and switch between the app. All of your conversations are now stacked together in the notification. You will be able to see and respond to conversations without having to exit notifications.