Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Surfaces on TENAA, Pricing Leaked

As we inch closer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch, the device has been spotted on TENAA certification. The device is expected to be launched on September 23rd at the Samsung Unpacked event and new leak indicates it will be priced starting at $699.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was spotted on TENAA with 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 5G support and a 4,500mAh battery. The display is expected to offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and will feature Corning Gorilla 3 protective layer. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 FE pricing details were leaked by a European telecom operator. Leaked image shows a selfie camera placed in the upper centre of the screen. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is expected to be available in both 4G and 5G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 865 in the United States. In other regions, the device is expected to be powered by Exynos 990 chipset. Other specifications include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Other features include wireless charging support, reverse charging, and fast charging. According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 FE might come wrapped in a metal frame. Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 12M primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens with OIS.

The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to be priced at $699-$749 range. In all likelihood, the Galaxy S20 FE will rival the upcoming iPhone 12. Do you think $699 is the right price for Galaxy S20 FE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.