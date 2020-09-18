Latest Leak Shows off Chromecast Remote in Full Glory

We already know that Google is planning to unveil new Chromecast alongside Pixel 5 at the upcoming event. Now a new leak shows how Chromecast remote would look like. And yes the new Chromecast seems to come with a remote. The images show off the new Chromecast and the remote in its full glory.

The remote comes with a circular touchpad or a D-Pad. The volume rocker buttons are placed on the side. Also present are buttons for Google Assistant, Mute, back and home. Interestingly, the remote also features YouTube and Netflix buttons.

Google is rumoured to launch an Android TV box or dongle. However, the invite hints at Google Chromecast. Furthermore, the remote also bakes in a YouTube button. The Chromecast seems to have been redesigned. Unlike its predecessor, the leaked Chromecast is oval and looks much slimmer. In all likelihood, Google will integrate Android TV into Chromecast, something we have never seen before. On the other hand, Google might launch two separate devices, one of which might be a TV dongle/stick and the other a Chromecast.

Google is also expected to launch a new Nest smart speaker at the upcoming event. The speaker was leaked earlier, and it looks like a mishmash between Nest Mini and Google Home Max. Google’s event will happen on September 30th at 2 PM ET. Recent Pixel 5 renders revealed a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It also showed a dual-rear camera setup.