Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Launched with 120W Fast Charging, 120x Hybrid-Zoom Camera

Xiaomi has finally launched Mi 10 Ultra flagship device. Incidentally, the Mi 10 Ultra launch also marks Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary. The latest from Xiaomi features a class-leading 120W wired fast charging and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Features and Specifications

It seems like Xiaomi has drawn inspiration from Samsung and released an “Ultra” variant. The Mi 10 Ultra comes equipped with a curved 6.67-inch FHD OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, the HDR 10+ display offers a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, while the peak brightness stands at 800nit. Also present is an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Mi 10 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 865, coupled with 8/1216GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, the device offers a choice between 128GB/256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Camera options on the Mi 10 Ultra include a quad rear camera setup that consists of 48MP F/1.85 primary sensor, 48MP F/4.1 periscope offering 5x optical and 120x hybrid zoom, 20MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom. Furthermore, the rear camera setup supports 8K video recording, a feature that we recently saw on Galaxy Note 20.

The 120W fast wired charging is undoubtedly the highlight of the phone. Xiaomi claims you can charge the 4,500mAh battery from 0-100 in just 20 minutes. The Mi 10 Ultra comes with a graphene-based lithium-ion battery that is rated to retain 90% charge capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

As the Mi 10 Ultra supports 120W fast charging, the thermal management system matters a lot. The device uses LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber used in conjunction with the stacked graphite layer. Moreover, the 120W charging is the fastest charging system we have seen on a smartphone. As far as wireless charging is concerned, the Mi 10 Ultra supports fast charging of up to 50W and 10W of reverse wireless charging. On the software front, you get MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Variants, Price, Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,299 ($758) for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/256GB variant retails at CNY 5,599 ($809). The 12GB/256GB variant retails at CNY 5,999 while the top end 16GB/512GB variant is priced at CNY 6,999 ($1004). The company is yet to reveal details about international availability.