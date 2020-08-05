Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Fold 2 Features Larger 7.6-inch 120Hz Display, 5G, Better Durability

Samsung has pulled the wraps from Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked event. The latest foldable from Samsung features a 7.6-inch display and a punch hole internal camera. Galaxy Fold 2 looks like a considerable upgrade over the Galaxy Fold that was launched last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a larger cover screen as compared to its predecessor. Since the bezel has been dramatically reduced, the Galaxy Fold 2 features an edge-to-edge cover display that is 6.2-inch in size. When unfolded, the main screen measures at 7.6-inch and supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz while the cover display supports 60Hz.

The Galaxy Z Fold was marred with reliability issues, and Samsung was forced to delay the launch for the same. The company says it has resolved the reliability issues and has added an Ultra-Thin Glass layer for foldable display as opposed to plastic on the Galaxy Z Fold. Furthermore, the foldable display comes with a small gap at the hinges so that the glass does not crack. The foldable display can be opened at a 90-degree and 120-degree angle.

The Z Fold 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W of fast charging and 11W wireless charging.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a triple rear camera setup that consists of 12MP primary camera f/1.8, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP telephoto camera. Also present is a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera. Samsung is yet to announce Galaxy Z Fold 2 pricing and availability details. That said, you can book your Galaxy Z Fold 2 by heading over to the Samsung website.