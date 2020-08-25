Samsung’s Find My Mobile App Can Now Track Galaxy Devices Even If It’s Offline

Samsung’s Find My Mobile app helps users trace their stolen/lost mobile devices and remotely wipe user data. Users can also choose to back up all the data to cloud and block features like Samsung Pay. The biggest drawback of Find My Mobile is that it doesn’t work if your device is offline. Samsung has worked towards resolving this issue and has updated Find My Mobile app with an offline feature.

The new Find My Mobile app feature is called ‘Offline Finding’ and it helps you find your device even when it’s offline. The feature uses other Samsung Galaxy devices and scans for Galaxy devices in the proximity. It seems to work in the same way as trackers like Tile. You will also be able to find lost Galaxy Watches and earbuds provided they were connected to your device.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung's Find My Mobile. Let's you track your phone even if it doesn't have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

In the above screenshot, you can see how the phone will display a notification regarding new feature once you update to latest Find My Mobile version. All you need to do is an open Setting page by tapping on the notification. Now you can toggle on/off Offline finding feature. Furthermore, you can also encrypt the offline location for increased security. In other words, you should be able to track your Samsung Galaxy device even when the phone is switched off or not connected to a network.

Find My Mobile app with Offline Finding feature is available on the Samsung Galaxy Store or you can also sideload and install the app from APKMirror. At this point in time, it is not clear how exactly the Offline Finding feature works.