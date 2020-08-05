Samsung Unveils Note 20 Series with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5G, and $999 Starting Price

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at the unpacked event. This is the first time Samsung has launched an “Ultra” variant for the Note lineup. The Galaxy Note 20 series comes bundled with an improved S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes fitted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 865+ (or Exynos 990) paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 20 is only available in 128GB storage variants and misses out on the microSD card slot. Interestingly, Note 10 was equipped with a microSD card slot, while the Note 20 misses out on the same.

Imaging features on Note 20 include a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64MP telephoto sensor that offers Space Zoom of up to 30X, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP primary camera. The front/selfie camera is a 10MP sensor. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and supports fast charging. Other significant highlights include face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz and offers a resolution of 3200 x 1440. To optimize battery life, the screen automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra draws its power from the Snapdragon 865+(or Exynos 990) coupled with 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device is available in 128GB and 512GB variants. Furthermore, you can expand the memory via microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra include a triple rear camera setup that consists of 108MP primary lens f/1.8 with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens f/2.2, 12MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. Note 20 Ultra borrows the 10MP punch-hole selfie camera from the Note 20.

On the connectivity front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, UWB (for data transfer), Bluetooth 5, USB-C 3.2, dual GPS support. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging. As far as the operating system is concerned, the Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 run Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5 overlay.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Availability and Pricing details

The Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999 for the 128GB variant, while the Note 20 Ultra is priced at $1,299 for the 128GB variant. Samsung is offering a $100 Samsung Gift card for Note 20 buyers and a $150 Samsung Gift Card for Note 20 Ultra buyers as an introductory offer. Both the devices will be up for preorders starting from August 6th, 12 AM. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will go on sale from August 21st.