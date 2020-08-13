Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with an Exynos 990 Pops up on Benchmarks

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series. It was then rumored that Samsung is working on Galaxy 20 Fan Edition. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has popped up on the Geekbench 5 benchmarks bearing SM-G780F model number. The upcoming device is powered by Exynos 990 SoC on the benchmarks.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has scored 588 in the single-core test and 2448 in the multi-core test. Powering the devices is an Exynos 990 5G clocked at 2GHz and paired with 8GB of RAM. On the software front, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is running Android 10.

Tipster Evan Blass has already leaked the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The leak includes press render, color details, specifications, and pricing. The Galaxy S20 is expected to come equipped with a display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as variants are concerned, the device is likely to be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variant. It is not clear whether S20 Fan Edition offers an expandable memory card slot.

Rumors predict the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of 12MP Sony IMX555, 12MP wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The selfie camera on Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a 32MP unit. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP68 rating. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery. It is worth noting that Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was speculated to come with Snapdragon 865. Perhaps Galaxy S20 is powered by either Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990, depending on the market where its sold.