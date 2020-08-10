Amazon Listing Reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will Release in India on August 28

Samsung recently pulled the wraps from Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra has appeared on amazon.in listing that mentions August 28 as the launch date. The Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs 77,999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,04,999. Both the devices are available for prebooking at Samsung store, Flipkart and amazon.in

As part of the pre-booking offer, you will get Rs 9,000 cashback on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Rs 6,000 cashback with Note 20. Samsung is also offering an additional Rs 5,000 discount on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes fitted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 865+ (or Exynos 990) paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 20 is only available in 128GB storage variants and misses out on the microSD card slot. Interestingly, Note 10 was equipped with a microSD card slot, while the Note 20 misses out on the same.

Camera options on Note 20 include a triple rear camera that consists of a 64MP telephoto sensor that offers Space Zoom of up to 30X, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP primary camera. The front/selfie camera is a 10MP sensor. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note 20 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and offers other features like face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz and offers a resolution of 3200 x 1440. To optimize battery life, the screen automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra draws its power from the Snapdragon 865+(or Exynos 990) coupled with 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device is available in 128GB and 512GB variants. Furthermore, you can expand the memory via microSD card slot.