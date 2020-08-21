Samsung Galaxy M51 Variants, Camera Details Revealed in New Leak

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M40 successor, Galaxy M51, in India. Now new details about Galaxy M51 have been revealed thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal. The leak also claims Galaxy M51 is due to be launched in September this year and will be available in a 6GB/8GB variant with 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will come equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Furthermore, based on CAD renders, the device is likely to feature a punch-hole camera on the top-left corner of the display. On the camera front, the Galaxy M51 offers a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of 64MP primary camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, 5MP macro camera, and 5MP depth sensor. Lastly, the punch-hole selfie camera is a 32MP unit. Previous reports hint, the Galaxy M51 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The 7000mAh battery on Galaxy M51 is the most eye-catching spec of the device. It supports charging speeds of up to 25W. As far as software is concerned, the Galaxy M51 is expected to run on One UI 2.1 based on Android 10. Interestingly, the official support page for Galaxy M51 is already live. Pricing details are kept under wraps. In all likelihood, Galaxy M51 will be priced within a Rs 25,000 price bracket in India.

Recently, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M31 in India. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 25W. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M51 is expected to succeed Galaxy M40 that was launched last year.