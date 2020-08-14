Samsung Galaxy A51 5G at $550 Is the Most Affordable 5G Phone Available on Verizon

Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone is now available on Verizon. The Galaxy A51 5G is priced at $550 and supports the carrier’s mmWave, while low-band 5G network support will be extended later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display and a punch-hole camera at the front. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G, coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy A51 5G include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit housed inside the punch hole.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging. Verizon is selling the Galaxy A51 5G at $550 and is only available in Prism Bricks Blue color. As part of a promotional offer, you can get Galaxy A51 at $360 by activating a select Unlimited Plan. Verizon introduced Ultra-wideband 5G in April this year and is likely to launch the low-band 5G by the end of 2020. Currently, Verizon Ultra-wideband 5G is available in 36 US cities, and when users move out of 5G coverage, the device will automatically switch to the 4G LTE network.

Our Take

The most significant advantage Galaxy A51 5G has is the price tag. Yes, it is the most affordable 5G device you can buy from Verizon. Furthermore, expensive alternatives include OnePlus 8 5G UW, which is priced at $800, LG V50 ThinQ 5G priced at $1000, and Galaxy A71 5G UW priced at $650. Check out Verizon for more details on Galaxy A51 5G.