Redmi K30 5G Likely to Be Launched in India with Snapdragon 765G

The Redmi K30 5G is coming to India. According to a tipster, the latest Redmi smartphone will be available in Frost White and Mist Purple color. If the speculations are indeed correct, then the Redmi K30 5G might become the first 5G Redmi phone to hit the Indian market. Earlier this year, the company rebranded Redmi K30 and launched it as the Poco X2 in India.

The Redmi K30 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Furthermore, the display offers 120Hz of refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protective layer. The Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Redmi K30 5G include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.89, 5MP macro lens, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device features a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, dual selfie camera setup. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi K30 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 30W. It comes in three variants that include 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. We are not sure if all the variants will be launched in India. Redmi had already launched the K30 5G in China in December last year, and it seems the device is finally coming to India. As of now, we have no information about Indian pricing.