Redmi 9 Launched in India, Features Dual Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G35

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in India. The Redmi 9 is a rebranded version of Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia in June this year. The latest from Xiaomi will succeed the Redmi 8 that was launched last year. Highlights of the device include waterdrop display notch and dual rear camera setup.

Redmi 9 Features and Specifications

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch. Powering the Redmi 9 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 64GB/128GB options. Furthermore, you can expand the memory up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Redmi 9 include a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 5MP unit. The Redmi 9 comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Backing the Redmi 9 is a generous 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W. On the software front, you get MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Redmi 9 Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 9 is priced starting at Rs 8,999 ($121) for the 64GB variant and stretches to Rs 9,999 ($135)for the 128GB variant. Color options for Redmi 9 include Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange. In India, the Redmi 9 will be available via Amazon and Mi Store starting from August 31. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 9 global variant in Spain.