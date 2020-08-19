Realme Unveiling X7 Series with 5G, 120Hz Display in China on September 1

Realme has finally announced the launch date for the new X7 Series. The smartphone maker took to Weibo and revealed the X7 series would be unveiled on September 1 at 2 PM local time in China. Alongside the announcement, Realme has also put up a couple of teaser images for Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will come equipped with an AMOLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Other display details like size and notch/punch-hole camera will only be revealed on the launch day. That being said, the Weibo post mentions “flexible AMOLED screen,” and we believe Realme is referring to screens with curved edges as opposed to foldable displays. Moving on, the Realme X7 series is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765G and support 5G connectivity.

Realme’s Xu Qi Chase reveals the X7 Series will not be related to the previous X-series. In other words, the Realme X7 is an entirely new lineup and is expected to arrive with a fresh design. Realme is also working towards simplifying its product line, to “better represent the positioning and philosophy of each series.”

Earlier this week, Realme had teased a new lineup launch, and now we know that it is X7 Series. On a related note, tipster Digital Chat Station had revealed the battery capacity of the new Realme series as 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh. Furthermore, both the devices will support fast charging of up to 65W and are weighs in at less than 200 gms.