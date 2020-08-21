Leaked Pixel 5 Renders Reveal Punch Hole Display, Dual Rear Camera

Google announced the Pixel 4a earlier this month, and during the launch, it also confirmed Pixel 5 would come with 5G. Apart from a glimpse of the side, Google didn’t reveal much about Pixel 5 at the Pixel 4a event. A new Pixel 5 3D CAD renders shows off the device in full glory. Pixel 5 is expected to be unveiled in fall this year and thanks to leaks we will know what to expect

Prolific leaker Onleaks has posted the renders on Pricebaba. The renders showcase a punch hole for selfie camera at the top left on the front and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, the Pixel 5 features a dual-rear camera setup.

Previous reports suggest the Pixel 5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that supports 5G. Perhaps, Google has used a mid-range SoC to keep the costs down. We wonder how people will receive a “flagship” Pixel 5 powered by a mid-range SoC. That apart, the Pixel 5 is likely to come with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In all likelihood, the Pixel 5 will be offered in other storage variants as well. Other features include 15W Qi wireless charging and wireless charging capped at 5W.

There have been contradictory reports when it comes to Pixel 5’s display size. OnLeaks claims the Pixel 5 display size will be between 5.7-5.8-inch while another report says the Pixel 5 will sport a much larger 6-inch display. Just for reference, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch display. One of the sources claimed a 3,080mAh battery pack would back Pixel 5. More details about the Pixel 5 will leak as we near the launch date, stay tuned!