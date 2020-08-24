You Can Now Enroll Google Pixel 4a in the Android 11 Beta

Earlier this month, Google released the much-awaited Pixel 4a. Now Pixel 4a is mentioned on the list of devices that support Android beta. In other words, Pixel 4a users will now be able to sign up for a beta.

Google Pixel 4a has appeared on Android beta for Pixel site. All you need to do is select “Opt-in” and download the OTA. Once done, follow the onscreen instructions to install Android 11. Meanwhile, the factory images for Pixel 4a are not yet available. We suggest waiting for factory images before enrolling your Pixel 4a in the beta program.

Google released Android 11 Beta 3 (Build: RPB3.200720.005) earlier this month, and the same is now available for Pixel 4a users. Since we are nearing public launch, the beta version is not riddled with bugs and is very stable as compared to initial beta.

Please note that all user data will be wiped when you transition from developer beta to the public version of Android. This only happens if you opt-out of beta program before the public release of Android 11. The data will not be wiped if you remain enrolled in the program until the end. In this case, you will get an update to the stable public release while data remains intact.

A quick recap, the Google Pixel 4a comes equipped with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G paired with 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 4a is only available in 128GB variant and no option to expand the memory. Camera options include a single 12.2MP rear camera unit and a 32MP selfie camera.