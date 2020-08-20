Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India with 7.48mm Thin Design

Oppo F15 launched in India earlier this year. Now Oppo has put up a new teaser that says “The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way, stay tuned.” Oppo has also revealed that it will launch the next F-Series phone in the form of Oppo F17 Pro.

Oppo has also revealed that F17 Pro is a sleek device that measures at just 7.48mm thickness and is pretty light at 164g. Also visible in the teaser is a SIM card tray and volume rocker buttons placed on the left spline of the device. Furthermore, the Oppo F15 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with a vertically stacked module. A close look at the teaser reveals the Oppo F17 Pro will cost less than Rs 25,000.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

There is no mention of the Oppo F17 Pro launch date on the teaser and instead, it says “Coming Soon.” That apart, we are not sure when Oppo is planning to introduce Oppo F17 Pro in India. However, Tipster Mukul Sharma claims, Oppo F17 Pro is likely to be released in India in the first week of September.

The Oppo F17 Pro succeeds F15 that was launched earlier this year. As far as specifications are concerned, the F15 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P70 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the Oppo F15 offers a quad rear camera setup consisting of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP portrait sensor, and 2MP mono sensor.

We are confident details about new F-Series smartphones will keep trickling in as we near the launch. Stay tuned to know more about Oppo F17 Pro.