OnePlus Nord Users Reportedly Facing Bluetooth Connectivity Issues

This year OnePlus finally launched a mid-range device in the form of OnePlus Nord. The latest from OnePlus ticked all the right boxes and was an instant hit. However, the company had to issue multiple fixes in a short period of time. The list of niggles with OnePlus only seems to be growing as users are now complaining that they are facing Bluetooth issues on OnePlus Nord.

Earlier, OnePlus Nord users reported about the infamous green tint issue which was fixed via an update. The device has also received flak for its plastic body. The latest Bluetooth connectivity issue does not allow OnePlus Nord users to listen to music or make calls via Bluetooth headsets. Users have taken to the OnePlus forum, Reddit, and Twitter to highlight the Bluetooth connectivity issue.

One of the users made a weird observation. Apparently, the OnePlus Nord Bluetooth issue happens only when the device is connected to 2.4GHz WiFi. In other words, the Bluetooth on OnePlus works just fine when the device is connected to 2.5GHz WiFi. OnePlus is yet to issue an official statement. In all likelihood, the issue will be fixed via a software update. If it’s a hardware issue then OnePlus has to repair or replace devices.

Interestingly other OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 6 also faced similar issues. If you are facing Bluetooth issues on OnePlus Nord try connecting to 5GHz WiFi and check if the problem persists. A quick recap, OnePlus Nord comes equipped with a 6.44-inch OLED FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G. On the storage front, you can choose between 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 and 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup that consisting of a 48MP wide-angle camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.