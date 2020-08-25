Nokia C3 Launched with 5.8-inch HD+ Display, 3GB RAM, Android 10

HMD Global has launched yet another budget device, the Nokia C3. Unlike other budget devices from HMD, the Nokia C3 comes with Android 10 out of the box instead of Android Go. The specifications vary according to different regions.

Nokia C3 Features and Specifications

The Nokia C3 comes equipped with a 5.88-inch HD+ display. It is powered by Unisoc Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz and paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 16GB/32GB. You can expand the memory up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Interestingly, Nokia offers a 1-year polycarbonate shell replacement guarantee.

Camera options on the Nokia C3 include a single lens 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. Also present is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The Nokia C3 is backed by 3.040mAh battery that supports up to 5W charging. Connectivity features include LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

Google says that phones with more than 2GB of RAM cannot be part of Android Go Program. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why HMD global has switched to Android 10 on Nokia C3. The Nokia C3 will be available in September in India, the Middle East, China and Latin America. Prices will start at €85, and the Nokia C3 will be available in Nordic Blue and Sand colour.

HMD Global recently announced an investment of $230-million from investors, including Nokia and Qualcomm. The Finnish startup is currently facing a slump in sales and continues to invest in feature phones. Smartphones by Nokia come with promised Android updates and are often a good value for money proposition.

What do you think of the Nokia C3? Share your thoughts in the comments below.