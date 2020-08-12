Motorola’s Invite Hints at Razr 2 Launch for September 9th

Motorola has sent invites to the launch of its next smartphone. The invite says, “flip the smartphone experience once again.” As you might have already guessed, the invite is referring to a foldable Razr update.

The teaser reveals very little, and all you get to see is a foldable view being closed. Furthermore, Motorola is using the same fonts it used for the Moto Razr. All of these hint at an iterative upgrade to Moto Razr. Lastly, the invite says, “Save the Date 9.9.20,” which means Motorola is launching the new Razr on the 9th of September.

Motorola tried to recreate the magic of iconic Moto Razr with the foldable Razr. However, the device faced multiple durability issues, and the high price tag didn’t help either. Mediocre battery life, average camera added to the list of woes that came with Moto Razr. In all likelihood, Motorola will fix durability issues on the upcoming foldable Razr. We also hope the new Razr is priced sensibly, and all the shortcomings are addressed.

The rumor mill has been hinting about a foldable Moto Razr in the making. The new Razr is rumored to come with a 6.2-inch display, 48MP camera unit, and updated hardware that includes 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and a 2,845mAh battery. Furthermore, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and will support 5G.

It is no secret that phones with foldable displays suffer from durability issues. In fact, Samsung had to postpone the Galaxy Fold launch to fix this issue. The company recently launched Galaxy Fold 2 with a larger display and an Ultra-Thin Glass laser to protect the display. It would be interesting to see what Motorola has in store for us on the 9th of Sept. Stay tuned for updates.